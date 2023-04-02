Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)
- Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
- Lopez got a hit in 51.1% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
- In 19 of 141 games last season, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 34.0% of his games last year (48 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (2.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.291
|OBP
|.275
|.309
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|36 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (50.0%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (13.9%)
|25 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
