Nikola Vucevic and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 121-91 win over the Hornets (his previous game) Vucevic put up 21 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's examine Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.7 18 Rebounds 11.5 11.1 9.7 Assists 3.5 3.3 2.9 PRA 30.5 32.1 30.6 PR 27.5 28.8 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.9



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Vucevic has taken 14.1 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 16.2% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Bulls rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.2 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 112.5 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 26.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 12.8 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 37 28 17 6 3 0 3

