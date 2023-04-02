Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams, in his previous game (March 31 win against the Hornets) put up 15 points.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.1 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 4.0 2.7 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 15.3 12.8 PR 11.5 14.1 11.9 3PM 0.5 1.4 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Patrick Williams' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Williams is responsible for attempting 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Williams is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.2 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 44.5 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 26.2 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 32 9 5 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.