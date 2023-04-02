Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (2-0) versus the Kansas City Royals (0-2) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 2-0 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan versus the Royals and Brad Keller.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 2, Royals 1.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last year, Kansas City won 25 of 79 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Kansas City had the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).

The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).

Royals Schedule