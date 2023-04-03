The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Witt Jr. had 150 total hits while slugging .428.

Witt Jr. had a base hit in 106 out of 150 games last season (70.7%), with more than one hit in 38 of them (25.3%).

In 19 of 150 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.7%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 35.3% of his games a season ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He came around to score in 65 of his 150 games a year ago (43.3%), with more than one run scored 17 times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .288 AVG .223 .339 OBP .257 .463 SLG .397 29 XBH 28 8 HR 12 40 RBI 40 49/20 K/BB 86/12 21 SB 9 Home Away 75 GP 75 54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%) 8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)