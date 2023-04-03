Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Witt Jr. had 150 total hits while slugging .428.
- Witt Jr. had a base hit in 106 out of 150 games last season (70.7%), with more than one hit in 38 of them (25.3%).
- In 19 of 150 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.7%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 35.3% of his games a season ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He came around to score in 65 of his 150 games a year ago (43.3%), with more than one run scored 17 times (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.288
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.257
|.463
|SLG
|.397
|29
|XBH
|28
|8
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|40
|49/20
|K/BB
|86/12
|21
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|54 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|39 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (34.7%)
|8 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the league.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.