On Monday, Franmil Reyes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Reyes had a hit 68 times last season in 118 games (57.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).

Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to home plate.

Reyes drove in a run in 35 of 118 games last season (29.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He crossed the plate in 37 of 118 games last year (31.4%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (six times).

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 65 .262 AVG .191 .312 OBP .244 .372 SLG .359 11 XBH 22 4 HR 10 18 RBI 29 64/13 K/BB 93/17 1 SB 1 Home Away 52 GP 66 33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%) 12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%) 17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

