After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Dozier got a hit in 55.0% of his 129 games last year, with at least two hits in 20.2% of them.

He homered in 9.3% of his games last season (129 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.

Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out of 129 (22.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He scored a run in 39 of 129 games last year (30.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 60 .258 AVG .214 .298 OBP .286 .403 SLG .371 22 XBH 20 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 61/13 K/BB 64/21 2 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 61 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%) 15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)