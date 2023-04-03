Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)
- Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Dozier got a hit in 55.0% of his 129 games last year, with at least two hits in 20.2% of them.
- He homered in 9.3% of his games last season (129 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out of 129 (22.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He scored a run in 39 of 129 games last year (30.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.258
|AVG
|.214
|.298
|OBP
|.286
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|61/13
|K/BB
|64/21
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (54.1%)
|15 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.0%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old righty, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
