Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 3 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)
- Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
- Lopez got a hit 72 times last year in 141 games (51.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In 19 of 141 games last year, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in 34.0% of his games last year (48 of 141), with two or more runs on three occasions (2.1%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.291
|OBP
|.275
|.309
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|36 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (50.0%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (13.9%)
|25 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (12.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
