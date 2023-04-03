The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) are 7.5-point favorites to win the NCAA Tournament National Championship over the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) on Monday at NRG Stadium. The matchup tips off at 9:20 PM and airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -7.5 132.5

UConn vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The Huskies have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego State's ATS record is 19-16-0 this season.

The Aztecs have played as an underdog of +300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 78.1% 78.6 150.1 64.3 127.4 143.4 San Diego State 19 54.3% 71.5 150.1 63.1 127.4 137.9

Additional UConn vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Huskies have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

San Diego State has gone 9-1 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In the Aztecs' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.

The Huskies record 15.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

UConn has a 16-7 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs' 71.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, San Diego State is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 23-9-0 11-4 19-13-0 San Diego State 19-16-0 0-0 14-21-0

UConn vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

UConn San Diego State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 8-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

