The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) are 7.5-point favorites to win the NCAA Tournament National Championship over the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) on Monday at NRG Stadium. The matchup tips off at 9:20 PM and airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -7.5 132.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

  • The Huskies have a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, UConn has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
  • The Huskies have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • San Diego State's ATS record is 19-16-0 this season.
  • The Aztecs have played as an underdog of +300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 25 78.1% 78.6 150.1 64.3 127.4 143.4
San Diego State 19 54.3% 71.5 150.1 63.1 127.4 137.9

Additional UConn vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

  • UConn has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Huskies have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
  • San Diego State has gone 9-1 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In the Aztecs' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.
  • The Huskies record 15.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
  • UConn has a 16-7 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.
  • The Aztecs' 71.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.3 points, San Diego State is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 23-9-0 11-4 19-13-0
San Diego State 19-16-0 0-0 14-21-0

UConn vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

UConn San Diego State
15-2 Home Record 15-1
5-5 Away Record 8-2
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.