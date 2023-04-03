After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Pasquantino picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 72 games played (69.4%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (30.6%).

In 10 of 72 games last year, he hit a home run (13.9%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 18 of 72 games last year (25.0%), Pasquantino picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (11.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 40 .318 AVG .278 .422 OBP .357 .551 SLG .384 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 14 RBI 13 10/20 K/BB 24/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 40 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

