Alex Caruso and his Chicago Bulls teammates will hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Caruso, in his previous game (April 2 win against the Grizzlies) posted five points, three steals and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Caruso's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.7 6.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 1.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 1.7 PRA -- 11.7 10.2 PR -- 8.7 8.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Alex Caruso has made 2.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 3.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Hawks concede 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the league.

Allowing 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 28 12 4 2 2 1 3 12/21/2022 11 5 2 0 1 1 2

