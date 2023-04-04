The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Witt Jr. notched 150 hits and slugged .428.

In 70.7% of his 150 games last season, Witt Jr. had a hit. He also had 38 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 12.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.

Witt Jr. drove in a run in 35.3% of his games last season (53 of 150), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He scored a run in 65 of his 150 games a year ago (43.3%), with more than one run scored 17 times (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .288 AVG .223 .339 OBP .257 .463 SLG .397 29 XBH 28 8 HR 12 40 RBI 40 49/20 K/BB 86/12 21 SB 9 Home Away 75 GP 75 54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%) 8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)