The Atlanta Hawks (39-39), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will try to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Chicago Bulls (38-40).

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bulls' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Hawks have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 118.1 points per game (fourth in league) and giving up 118.1 (25th in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 231.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has covered 39 times in 78 matchups with a spread this season.

Atlanta has covered 33 times in 78 chances against the spread this year.

Bulls and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +25000 +235 Hawks +30000 +9000 -105

