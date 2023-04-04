As they ready for a game against the Atlanta Hawks (39-39), the Chicago Bulls (38-40) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at United Center.

The Bulls are coming off of a 128-107 win against the Grizzlies in their last game on Sunday. Zach LaVine put up 36 points, three rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.7 3 3 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.3 2.7 0.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Out (Illness), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls score only 4.5 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Chicago has a 20-8 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulls have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 116.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.6 they've put up over the course of this season.

Chicago makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.7 fewer than its opponents (13.2).

The Bulls' 112 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in the NBA, and the 109.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fifth in the league.

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 229

