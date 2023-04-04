Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - April 4
The Chicago Bulls (38-40) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (39-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at United Center. Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Bulls' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Grizzlies on Sunday, 128-107. Their top scorer was Zach LaVine with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach LaVine
|36
|3
|9
|1
|0
|3
|DeMar DeRozan
|31
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Coby White
|19
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic averages a team-best 11.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.7 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- DeMar DeRozan averages a team-best 5.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 24.9 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 50.8% from the field.
- LaVine posts 25.1 points and 4.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Patrick Williams averages 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ayo Dosunmu puts up 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.6
|5.3
|5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.9
|Zach LaVine
|26.2
|2.9
|5.6
|0.8
|0.3
|2.3
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.3
|9.3
|2.8
|1
|0.5
|1
|Coby White
|14.2
|3.5
|5.3
|0.8
|0
|2.5
|Patrick Beverley
|5.6
|3.6
|2.9
|1
|0.5
|1.1
