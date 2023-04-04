The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, White put up 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 128-107 win versus the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.5 14.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.5 Assists 3.5 2.7 5.3 PRA 18.5 15 23 PR 14.5 12.3 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.5



Coby White Insights vs. the Hawks

White has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

White is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's Bulls average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

The Hawks give up 26 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 22 10 3 3 2 0 2 12/21/2022 30 10 4 5 1 0 2 12/11/2022 31 12 6 4 4 0 1

