The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-107 win over the Grizzlies, DeRozan put up 31 points and seven assists.

Below, we dig into DeRozan's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.9 24.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.6 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.3 PRA 35.5 34.7 35.8 PR 29.5 29.6 30.5 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.3



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hawks

DeRozan is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

DeRozan is averaging 1.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

DeRozan's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 118.1 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 26 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.9 makes per contest, seventh in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 37 26 1 6 1 0 3 12/21/2022 38 28 6 5 0 0 1 12/11/2022 45 34 13 8 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.