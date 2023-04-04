Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)
- Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Olivares got a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
- He homered in three games a year ago (out of 53 opportunities, 5.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
- In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Olivares picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in 19 of 53 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.300
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.327
|.471
|SLG
|.363
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|22/6
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he finished with a 6-7 record, a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games.
