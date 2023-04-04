On Tuesday, Franmil Reyes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Reyes got a hit in 57.6% of his 118 games last season, with at least two hits in 21.2% of those contests.

He homered in 11.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 118), including 3% of his trips to the plate.

Reyes drove in a run in 29.7% of his games last season (35 of 118), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He touched home plate in 31.4% of his 118 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.1% of those games (six).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 65 .262 AVG .191 .312 OBP .244 .372 SLG .359 11 XBH 22 4 HR 10 18 RBI 29 64/13 K/BB 93/17 1 SB 1 Home Away 52 GP 66 33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%) 12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%) 17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)