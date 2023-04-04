Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Conley, in his last game (April 2 loss against the Trail Blazers) put up 11 points and six assists.

Now let's break down Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.6 15.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.9 Assists 4.5 6.8 5.0 PRA 20.5 21.2 24.4 PR 15.5 14.4 19.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.7



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nets

The Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 112.7 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nets have given up 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

The Nets concede 23.3 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 41 11 6 7 1 1 2 1/20/2023 32 9 5 9 1 0 1

