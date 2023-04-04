Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates will match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 128-107 win against the Grizzlies, LaVine totaled 36 points and nine assists.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.1 26.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 2.9 Assists 4.5 4.2 5.6 PRA 36.5 33.8 34.7 PR 31.5 29.6 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.3



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Zach LaVine has made 8.8 shots per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.7 threes per game, or 24.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA, conceding 26 per contest.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 35 20 6 2 2 0 2 12/21/2022 37 22 5 5 1 0 1 12/11/2022 39 21 3 3 1 0 0

