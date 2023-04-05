Bulls vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI. The point total in the matchup is 231.5.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|231.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 29 of 79 games this season.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season is 225.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Chicago has compiled a 41-38-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|34
|43%
|117.3
|230.8
|113.2
|225.5
|227.5
|Bulls
|29
|36.7%
|113.5
|230.8
|112.3
|225.5
|228.1
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bulls have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).
- The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 29-10 against the spread and 29-10 overall.
Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|43-36
|11-16
|41-38
|Bulls
|41-38
|6-3
|36-43
Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Bulls
|117.3
|113.5
|6
|18
|34-16
|29-10
|43-7
|29-10
|113.2
|112.3
|14
|7
|29-15
|34-21
|38-6
|33-22
