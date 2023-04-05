Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) play the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) on April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 34-28 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

The Bulls score only 0.3 more points per game (113.5) than the Bucks allow (113.2).

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 29-10.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 112.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, and 112.7 on the road.

In 2022-23 Chicago is allowing 0.8 fewer points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (112.7).

This season the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (25 per game) than away (23.9).

Bulls Injuries