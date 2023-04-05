After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

  • Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 39 of 105 games last season (37.1%) Isbel got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (13.3%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in five of them (4.8%), leaving the yard in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out of 105 (19.0%), including multiple RBIs in 4.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He came around to score 26 times in 105 games (24.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 38
.257 AVG .154
.291 OBP .231
.414 SLG .248
13 XBH 6
3 HR 2
14 RBI 14
35/5 K/BB 40/11
8 SB 1
Home Away
54 GP 51
25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%)
10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%)
3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.