Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)
- Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 69.4% of his 72 games last season, Pasquantino had a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pasquantino drove in a run in 18 of 72 games last season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.1%).
- He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.318
|AVG
|.278
|.422
|OBP
|.357
|.551
|SLG
|.384
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|10/20
|K/BB
|24/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (70.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (30.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (22.5%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (22.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
