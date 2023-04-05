The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

  • Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 69.4% of his 72 games last season, Pasquantino had a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pasquantino drove in a run in 18 of 72 games last season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.1%).
  • He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 40
.318 AVG .278
.422 OBP .357
.551 SLG .384
13 XBH 8
6 HR 4
14 RBI 13
10/20 K/BB 24/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 40
22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%)
10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
