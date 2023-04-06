On Thursday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino is hitting .118 with a double and four walks.
  • Pasquantino has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 6.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.500 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
