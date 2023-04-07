The Chicago Bulls (38-42) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including DeMar DeRozan, as they prepare for their Friday, April 7 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls with Fubo!

The Bulls are coming off of a 105-92 loss to the Bucks in their most recent game on Wednesday. Nikola Vucevic totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Bulls.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bulls gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DeMar DeRozan SG Questionable Rest 24.7 4.7 5.1 Alex Caruso PG Questionable Midfoot 5.6 3.0 2.9 Zach LaVine SG Questionable Rest 24.9 4.5 4.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: MaximilianKleber: Out (Hamstring), Kyrie Irving: Out (Foot), JaVale McGee: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Thigh), Christian Wood: Out (Rest), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Ankle), Josh Green: Out (Rest)

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls put up an average of 113.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up.

Chicago has put together a 29-10 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Bulls are tallying 111.0 points per contest, compared to their season average of 113.2.

Chicago hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 36.3% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 13.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.8% from deep.

The Bulls rank 20th in the league averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth, allowing 109.8 points per 100 possessions.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -8 220.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.