The Chicago Bulls (38-42) will look to Zach LaVine (15th in NBA, 24.9 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Luka Doncic (second in league, 32.7) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) on April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 28-17 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Bulls put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 113.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.8 points, Chicago is 29-10.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls average 114.3 points per game, 2.2 more than on the road (112.1). On defense they concede 111.9 points per game at home, 0.6 less than on the road (112.5).

In 2022-23 Chicago is allowing 0.6 fewer points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (112.5).

This year the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (25 per game) than on the road (24).

Bulls Injuries