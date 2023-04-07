The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

  • Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Reyes had a base hit in 68 out of 118 games last year (57.6%), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (21.2%).
  • He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (14 of 118), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reyes drove in a run in 35 games last season out 118 (29.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 31.4% of his games last year (37 of 118), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 65
.262 AVG .191
.312 OBP .244
.372 SLG .359
11 XBH 22
4 HR 10
18 RBI 29
64/13 K/BB 93/17
1 SB 1
Home Away
52 GP 66
33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%)
12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%)
17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Cobb (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.