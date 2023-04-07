Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .059 with a walk.
- Dozier produced a hit in one of six games so far this year.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dozier has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- Cobb (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
