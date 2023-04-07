Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Bradley reached base via a hit in 52 of 133 games last season (39.1%), including multiple hits in 12.8% of those games (17 of them).
- He homered in 3.0% of his games last year (four of 133), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bradley picked up an RBI in 23 games last season out 133 (17.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.153
|.290
|OBP
|.224
|.405
|SLG
|.222
|18
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|32 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (29.0%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (8.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (21.7%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (15.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
