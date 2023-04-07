Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Isbel had a hit in 39 of 105 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In five of 105 games last year, he homered (4.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 of 105 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 24.8% of his games last year (26 of 105), he scored at least one run, and in five (4.8%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 38 .257 AVG .154 .291 OBP .231 .414 SLG .248 13 XBH 6 3 HR 2 14 RBI 14 35/5 K/BB 40/11 8 SB 1 Home Away 54 GP 51 25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%) 10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%) 3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

