Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Mavericks 114 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Mavericks

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (221.5)
  • The Bulls have a 41-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 29-47-4 mark from the Mavericks.
  • Dallas (5-13-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (26.3%) than Chicago (5-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (71.4%).
  • Dallas' games have gone over the total 51.2% of the time this season (41 out of 80), which is more often than Chicago's games have (35 out of 80).
  • The Mavericks have a .596 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-21) this season while the Bulls have a .413 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (19-27).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bulls Performance Insights

  • Offensively Chicago is the 20th-ranked squad in the league (113.2 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.2 points conceded per game).
  • With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.
  • Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.
  • Chicago takes 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.4% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.