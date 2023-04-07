MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .095 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Melendez notched a hit in one of six games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Melendez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Cobb (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
