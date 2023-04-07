The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.

In 51.1% of his games last year (72 of 141), Lopez got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He did not hit a long ball last year in the 141 games he appeared in.

Lopez drove in a run in 19 of 141 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least a run, and in three (2.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 67 .242 AVG .218 .291 OBP .275 .309 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 0 HR 0 11 RBI 9 31/13 K/BB 32/16 7 SB 6 Home Away 69 GP 72 36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%) 25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)