Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (3-3) and Kansas City Royals (1-6) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:35 PM ET on April 7.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb against the Royals and Brad Keller (0-1).

Royals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Royals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have won in one of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Kansas City has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 2.4 runs per game (17 total).
  • The Royals have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 2 Twins L 7-4 Brad Keller vs Joe Ryan
April 3 Blue Jays W 9-5 Brady Singer vs José Berríos
April 4 Blue Jays L 4-1 Kris Bubic vs Yusei Kikuchi
April 5 Blue Jays L 3-0 Zack Greinke vs Alek Manoah
April 6 Blue Jays L 6-3 Jordan Lyles vs Kevin Gausman
April 7 @ Giants - Brad Keller vs Alex Cobb
April 8 @ Giants - Brady Singer vs Ross Stripling
April 9 @ Giants - Kris Bubic vs Anthony DeSclafani
April 10 @ Rangers - Zack Greinke vs Andrew Heaney
April 11 @ Rangers - Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
April 12 @ Rangers - Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi

