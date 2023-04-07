The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 4:35 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Royals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit five homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .278 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .167 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 17 total runs (2.4 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .259.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.444 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Twins L 7-4 Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays W 9-5 Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants - Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants - Away Brady Singer Ross Stripling 4/9/2023 Giants - Away Kris Bubic Anthony DeSclafani 4/10/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers - Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers - Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi

