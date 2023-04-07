(1-6) will go head to head against the (3-3) at Oracle Park on Friday, April 7 at 4:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 Ks, Brad Keller will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for the game.

Royals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Keller - KC (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Royals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Giants have not played a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Royals have come away with one win in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Royals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Nate Eaton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+280) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

