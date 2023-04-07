Vinnie Pasquantino -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has a double and four walks while batting .143.

Pasquantino has a hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Pasquantino has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings