Sean Manaea will aim to shut down Bobby Witt Jr. and company when the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Royals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' seven home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .300 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .180 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 20 (2.5 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .263 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.403 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Blue Jays W 9-5 Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants - Away Brady Singer Sean Manaea 4/9/2023 Giants - Away Kris Bubic Anthony DeSclafani 4/10/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers - Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers - Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves - Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton

