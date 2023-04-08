How to Watch the Royals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Manaea will aim to shut down Bobby Witt Jr. and company when the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' seven home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .300 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .180 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 20 (2.5 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .263 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.403 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Brady Singer will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|José Berríos
|4/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Alek Manoah
|4/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Kevin Gausman
|4/7/2023
|Giants
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Alex Cobb
|4/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sean Manaea
|4/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Andrew Heaney
|4/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/12/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Charlie Morton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.