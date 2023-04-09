The Chicago Bulls (39-42) are at home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (17-64) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Bulls are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 121 - Pistons 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 6)

Bulls (- 6) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Bulls have put together a 42-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 36-44-1 mark of the Pistons.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Detroit is 27-28-1 against the spread compared to the 8-4 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 6-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (51.9% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (44.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 19-15, a better mark than the Pistons have put up (15-62) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

So far this year, Chicago is posting 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.2 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Bulls rank 20th in the NBA with 24.5 dimes per game.

The Bulls have struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.5 threes made per game. They rank 16th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season.

In terms of shot breakdown, Chicago has taken 66.7% two-pointers (accounting for 75.4% of the team's baskets) and 33.3% threes (24.6%).

