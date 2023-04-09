The Chicago Bulls' (39-42) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Sunday, April 9 matchup with the Detroit Pistons (17-64) at United Center. The matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET.

The Bulls are coming off of a 115-112 win over the Mavericks in their last outing on Friday. Coby White scored a team-high 24 points for the Bulls in the win.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Questionable Knee 24.9 4.5 4.3

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Eugene Omoruyi: Questionable (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls score 5.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Pistons give up (118.7).

When Chicago totals more than 118.7 points, it is 20-8.

In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been putting up 111.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 113.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Chicago hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA). It is making 2.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 13.3 per game while shooting 35.8%.

The Bulls rank 20th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in the league defensively with 109.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -7.5 218.5

