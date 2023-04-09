The Boston Celtics (56-25) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, heading into a Sunday, April 9 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) at TD Garden, which starts at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Celtics won on Friday 121-102 against the Raptors. In the win, Sam Hauser paced the Celtics with 26 points.

The Hawks head into this game after a 136-131 loss to the 76ers in overtime on Friday. Trae Young recorded 27 points, three rebounds and 20 assists for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Neck 11.5 3.1 6.3 Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Hip 30.1 8.8 4.6 Al Horford C Out Back 9.8 6.2 3 Robert Williams III C Questionable Knee 8 8.3 1.4 Jaylen Brown SF Out Finger 26.6 6.9 3.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Out Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Out Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Out Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Out Back 13.1 6.5 1.2 De'Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 38-3.

The Celtics' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 119.8 points per contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this year.

Boston hits 15.9 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.3 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.5% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.6%.

The Celtics put up 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while giving up 108.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score 7.1 more points per game (118.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Atlanta has put together a 39-22 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Hawks are putting up 126.2 points per game, 7.7 more than their season average (118.5).

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 11.8 its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from deep.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 227

