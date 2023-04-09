On Sunday, Edward Olivares (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .278 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • This year, Olivares has posted at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) starts for the Giants, his second this season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
