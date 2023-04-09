Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 151-131 win over the Spurs, Conley put up 20 points and five assists.

With prop bets in place for Conley, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 15.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.7 4.8 PRA 20.5 21.2 23.7 PR -- 14.5 18.9 3PM 2.5 2 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Pelicans

Conley's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans have allowed 41.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 24.9 per contest, eighth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 32 4 2 6 0 0 0 12/13/2022 29 7 0 6 2 0 1 10/23/2022 36 7 2 8 1 1 0

