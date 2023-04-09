The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3.5)

Pelicans (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Pelicans sport a 39-40-2 ATS record this season compared to the 38-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 3-17-1 against the spread compared to the 11-18-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.7% of the time this season (37 out of 81). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (38 out of 81).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 15-25, while the Timberwolves are 20-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense, Minnesota is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 115.9 points per contest on defense (18th-ranked).

The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 26.2 dimes per game.

The Timberwolves are sinking 12.1 threes per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 62% two-pointers (accounting for 71.7% of the team's baskets) and 38% three-pointers (28.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.