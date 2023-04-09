When the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) and New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) play at Target Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Anthony Edwards and CJ McCollum will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves beat the Spurs on Saturday, 151-131. Their leading scorer was Edwards with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 33 5 3 2 0 4 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 8 8 0 2 2 Mike Conley 20 1 5 0 0 5

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards leads the Timberwolves at 24.6 points per contest, while also averaging 4.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert leads his team in rebounds per game (11.8), and also posts 13.6 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Mike Conley averages a team-best 6.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden McDaniels puts up 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 12.1 13.1 2.7 0.7 1.1 0 Kyle Anderson 10.9 5.8 6.4 1.1 0.8 0.8 Mike Conley 15.8 3.1 4.8 1.1 0.2 2.5 Anthony Edwards 16.5 2.8 3.1 0.7 0.3 1.7 Karl-Anthony Towns 13.6 5.6 2.7 0.4 0.2 1.7

