Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - April 9
When the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) and New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) play at Target Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Anthony Edwards and CJ McCollum will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their previous game, the Timberwolves beat the Spurs on Saturday, 151-131. Their leading scorer was Edwards with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|33
|5
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22
|8
|8
|0
|2
|2
|Mike Conley
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|5
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards leads the Timberwolves at 24.6 points per contest, while also averaging 4.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
- Rudy Gobert leads his team in rebounds per game (11.8), and also posts 13.6 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Anderson is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Mike Conley averages a team-best 6.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaden McDaniels puts up 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rudy Gobert
|12.1
|13.1
|2.7
|0.7
|1.1
|0
|Kyle Anderson
|10.9
|5.8
|6.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.8
|Mike Conley
|15.8
|3.1
|4.8
|1.1
|0.2
|2.5
|Anthony Edwards
|16.5
|2.8
|3.1
|0.7
|0.3
|1.7
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|13.6
|5.6
|2.7
|0.4
|0.2
|1.7
