On Sunday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.

Pasquantino has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Pasquantino has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

