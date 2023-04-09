On Sunday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
  • Pasquantino has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Pasquantino has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.