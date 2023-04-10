After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .278 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In three of six games this season (50.0%), Olivares has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Olivares has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings