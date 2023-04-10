Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)
- Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- In 49.4% of his 77 games last season, Duffy had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in two of 77 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 of 77 games last year (18.2%), Duffy picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored in 14.3% of his 77 games last year, with more than one run in 3.9% of those games (three).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.211
|.346
|OBP
|.265
|.345
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|24 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Heaney (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.